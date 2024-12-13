French President Appoints Franأ§Ois Bayrou As Prime Minister

French President Appoints Franأ§Ois Bayrou As Prime Minister
PARIS, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The French presidential palace announced on Friday that President Emmanuel macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as Prime Minister, replacing Michel Barnier, who was stripped of confidence by the parliament more than a week ago.
The Elysee Palace stated in a statement that Macron appointed Bayrou, the leader of the centrist movement and head of the Democratic Movement party, as Prime Minister and tasked him with forming the government.
Bayrou was a former candidate in the presidential race and served as Minister of Justice in 2017 and Minister of Education in Edouard Balladur's government in 1993.
In recent days, Macron met with various political forces in the National Assembly, except for the far-left and the National Front Party, to appoint a new Prime Minister to replace Barnier. (end)
