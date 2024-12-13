ADA University Gazakh Center Hosts Event In Honor Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
On December 7, the ADA University Gazakh Center, also known as
the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary, held an event commemorating the
Memorial Day of Azerbaijan's National Leader, Heydar Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
The gathering included students, participants in the "Manifesto
of a Teacher" educational program, and schoolchildren from Gazakh
and neighboring regions.
In her opening remarks, ADA University Vice-Rector and Board
Member of the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary, Vafa Kazdal, highlighted
the Azerbaijani-language programs offered at the seminary and
emphasized the institution's role in preserving national traditions
and values.
The event featured a speech by Ramiz Hajizadeh, the Second
Secretary of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Georgia, who discussed the
scholarship program funded by SOCAR to support Azerbaijani students
and promote ADA University's programs in Georgia.
ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev and historian Dilara
Seyidzadeh shared personal memories of Heydar Aliyev, addressing
questions from the audience.
The event also included a screening of“In the Footsteps of a
Journey - Italy” by traveler Azer Garib, showcasing the personal
side of Heydar Aliyev's official visit to Italy. Additionally, an
art exhibition organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Embassy
in Georgia showcased works by amateur artist and Master's student
Khayala Mustafayeva, dedicated to Heydar Aliyev.
The event underscored Heydar Aliyev's enduring legacy and
celebrated his contributions to Azerbaijan's development.
