ADA University Gazakh Center Hosts Event In Honor Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

On December 7, the ADA University Gazakh Center, also known as the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary, held an event commemorating the Memorial Day of Azerbaijan's National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The gathering included students, participants in the "Manifesto of a Teacher" educational program, and schoolchildren from Gazakh and neighboring regions.

In her opening remarks, ADA University Vice-Rector and Board Member of the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary, Vafa Kazdal, highlighted the Azerbaijani-language programs offered at the seminary and emphasized the institution's role in preserving national traditions and values.

The event featured a speech by Ramiz Hajizadeh, the Second Secretary of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Georgia, who discussed the scholarship program funded by SOCAR to support Azerbaijani students and promote ADA University's programs in Georgia.

ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev and historian Dilara Seyidzadeh shared personal memories of Heydar Aliyev, addressing questions from the audience.

The event also included a screening of“In the Footsteps of a Journey - Italy” by traveler Azer Garib, showcasing the personal side of Heydar Aliyev's official visit to Italy. Additionally, an art exhibition organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Georgia showcased works by amateur artist and Master's student Khayala Mustafayeva, dedicated to Heydar Aliyev.

The event underscored Heydar Aliyev's enduring legacy and celebrated his contributions to Azerbaijan's development.