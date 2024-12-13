Two Fires Started In Ternopil Region Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a missile attack in the Ternopil region, two locations caught fire.

Stepan Kuibida, the first deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, said this on air.

“At 8:30 a.m., the fire and rescue services received reports of two such places where there were“arrivals” simultaneously. The first case concerned a critical infrastructure facility, we are talking about critical infrastructure. At 9:55 a.m., they began to eliminate the consequences of the incident. 11 and 43 rescuers were engaged. Preliminarily, there is one worker. However, his injuries are minor and he did not need hospitalization,” said Kuibida.

on massive attack: Russia fires 93 missiles, Ukraine intercepts 8

He also spoke about another incident - the fall of debris near residential buildings as a result of air defense. The State Emergency Service engaged 12 rescuers and 3 units of equipment to eliminate the consequences. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

According to Kuibida, there are three stages of hourly blackouts in Ternopil region. 50% of the region's settlements are partially or completely cut off from electricity supply. The schedules were published by Ternopiloblenergo JSC.

As Ukrinform reported, rescuers are working near Ternopil after the Russian attack