Government Spent 455 B On Equipment And Other Needs Of Military This Year - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 10 months of 2024, the spent UAH 229 billion on the purchase of equipment, weapons and UAH 226 billion on the purchase of goods to meet the needs of the of Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal at a government meetin , Ukrinform reports.

“Over 10 months of this year, the government spent UAH 229 billion on the purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, and food for the Security and Defense Forces. Another UAH 226 billion was allocated for the purchase of goods to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the first 10 months of the year,” he informed.

The Prime Minister emphasized that next year's direct funding for the brigades will not be less than in 2024.

“This is especially important for the rapid procurement of drones, of which we plan to produce more than 1.5 million this year,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, the state budget also allocates UAH 100 billion for the purchase of drones next year.

At the same time, Shmyhal emphasized that the state is ready to invest and support Ukrainian defense manufacturers.

“We also agree with our allies on their direct financing of Ukrainian defense and the purchase of weapons for the needs of the Security and Defense Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers at the expense of partners... We offer Germany to join the financing of Ukrainian long-range missile and drone production,” the Prime Minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 13, the government decided to allocate an additional UAH 1.1 billion for the purchase of drones by the brigades.