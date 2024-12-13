Fresh Express Acquires Mcentire Produce To Expand Foodservice Operations Across North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express ("Fresh Express"), a leading brand in value-added salads and fresh produce, has announced the of McEntire Produce Inc. ("McEntire Produce"), a fresh-cut processor, repacker, and wholesaler supplying the foodservice since 1938. This strategic acquisition, confirmed by John P. Olivo, President of Fresh Express, and Carter McEntire, President and CEO of McEntire Produce, combines McEntire Produce's strong foodservice capabilities with Fresh Express's national retail footprint, unlocking exciting growth opportunities across the foodservice sector.



John P. Olivo, President, Fresh Express, and Carter McEntire, newly appointed Vice President of Foodservice, shake hands following the successful December 13, 2024 acquisition of McEntire Produce by Fresh Express.

This transaction will allow the newly formed Foodservice Division of Fresh Express under the McEntire Produce name, to expand its reach

and offer a national foodservice solution while leveraging Fresh Express's expertise in growing, harvesting, manufacturing, distribution, and innovation.

McEntire Produce will

benefit from Fresh Express's national platform, now with six plants across

all regions of the country, access to an extensive grower network and advanced supply chain capabilities. The shared

goal

is to continue to build upon the long-standing and highly treasured key customer relationships, enhance Fresh Express's commitment to reducing total food miles and carbon emissions while lowering route-to-market costs for McEntire Produce products and to identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of McEntire Produce by Fresh Express. This will significantly enhance our offerings and services to foodservice customers and consumers through increased investments in innovation, efficiencies, and food safety, and we will undertake a seamless integration of the business' strengths and employees," said John P.

Olivo.

"For 85 years, McEntire Produce has been operating its produce business and distribution fleet in Columbia, SC, serving the local community and customers in more than 20 states across the East Coast. I am excited to continue growing the business in my new capacity of Vice President of Foodservice reporting to John Olivo," Carter McEntire said. "We would like to especially extend our deepest appreciation to our dedicated employees for their valuable contribution over the years, which are the foundation on which we all have built this highly respected business," he added.



Both companies share a strong commitment to food safety, a core value at the very heart of their culture and operations. By combining McEntire Produce's groundbreaking Simply Clean® wash system with Fresh Express's advanced

RFID-based food traceability technology, the

companies will further elevate their food safety programs, reinforcing their dedication to delivering superior products that build trust with consumers and customers alike.

North Inlet Advisors, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to McEntire Produce and its related entities in this transaction.

SOURCE Fresh Express

