Network Access Control Market To Soar To $16.2 Billion By 2032, Fuelled By 20.6% CAGR Report By Allied Market Research

With the rise in remote work and BYOD, the attack surface for potential security threats also expanded significantly.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Network Access Control Market ," The network access control market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032.Network access control is a significant security approach that is crucial for restricting access to private networks and sensitive resources. It enforces policies on endpoints to ensure that only authorized and compliant users and devices are allowed to enter the network. In addition, by improving cybersecurity and compliance, network access control protects businesses from malware, ransomware, and unauthorized access to sensitive data. These solutions offer total network visibility, instant user profiling, guest networking management, internal access management, and network management. Moreover, the proliferation of devices and users is hard to map and monitor, making complete network visibility challenging. Therefore, network access control solutions solve this issue by mapping every device that connects to a network infrastructure and implementing policies covering every authorized user.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Leading Market Players: -BroadcomCisco Systems, IncExtreme NetworksFortinet, Inc.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPHuawei Technologies Co.IBM CorporationJuniper Networks, Inc.Microsoft CorporationVMware, Inc.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the network access control market is predominantly fueled by several key determinants. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, organizations prioritize robust network security. In addition, information privacy policies such as GDPR and HIPAA require organizations to enforce robust protection controls to defend sensitive records. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud computing and rise of remote work bring your own device (BYOD) policies blurs traditional network boundaries. Moreover, increased awareness of network security risks, growing adoption of mobile devices and wireless networks, and the need for improved network visibility and control, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost, hamper the growth of the market.The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global network access control market revenue, as hardware components in network access control are responsible for implementing and enforcing security policies across the network. This prevents unauthorized access and ensures compliance with security protocols. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the adoption of digital technologies across various industries and the availability of desired manufacturing facilities from anywhere at any time are the major driving factors for market growth.The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global network access control market revenue as the cloud-based network access control facilitates flexible access control, especially for remote or mobile users. As a result, with cloud infrastructure, users can securely access the network from anywhere, anytime, using various devices. This is particularly essential in today's distributed work environments. However, the on-premise segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032, owing to high level of security and safety offered by on-premise based network access control technologies.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The large enterprise segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global network access control market revenue as network access control solutions help large enterprises to manage and control access across the diverse network environments, and ensure authorized, and complies with security policies. However, the small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to adoption of cloud-based network access control solutions in SMEs due to their scalability and ease of management. As cloud-based network access control offer feasible option for SMEs within limited resources for infrastructure management.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than one-fourth of the global network access control market revenue . Rise in adoption of secure networks and network access control in BFSI sector enables the shift towards digital services, specifically mobile banking, where customers can conduct diverse financial transactions using mobile applications. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 26.0% from 2022 to 2032. As network access control helps to identify potential threats and restrict access for suspicious devices or users, and safeguarding the system from potential breaches in the industry.Similar Reports:- Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Type, by Component, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Type, by Component, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Network Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Deployment Model, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Network Security Firewall Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, Solution, Service, Deployment Model and Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 