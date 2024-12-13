Prime Minister Receives Call From UAE Minister Of Foreign Affairs
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received a phone call today from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The call focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, the situation in Syria, and other issues of mutual concern.
