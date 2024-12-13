Azerbaijan, Ireland Strengthen Ties With Honorary Consul Appointment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ireland, based in London, organized a ceremonial reception in Dublin to introduce Terry Leyden as the first Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Ireland, Azernews reports.

The event, attended by prominent figures such as Sean O'Feargháil, Speaker of Ireland's House of Representatives, Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, underscored the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sean O'Feargháil highlighted the significance of strengthening ties, emphasizing the potential for economic collaboration:

“The appointment of Terry Leyden as Honorary Consul is an indicator of the will to develop relations between the two countries.”

He also praised Azerbaijan's efforts toward regional peace and expressed his support for normalization efforts with Armenia.

Terry Leyden, in his remarks, reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing economic, cultural, and educational cooperation between Ireland and Azerbaijan. He commended Azerbaijan's leadership under President Ilham Aliyev and its successful hosting of COP29, calling it a pivotal moment in global climate diplomacy:

“COP29 held in Baku was a historic turning point in terms of providing real financial support for climate change.”

Ambassador Elin Suleymanov echoed these sentiments, noting the opportunities for collaboration in technology, academic exchanges, and climate action. He also expressed gratitude for Ireland's support during COP29 and presented the National Flag of Azerbaijan to Terry Leyden as a symbol of this partnership.

The event, marking the first official reception dedicated to Azerbaijani-Irish relations, concluded with hopes for deeper cooperation and strengthened friendship between the two nations.