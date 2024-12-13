Azerbaijan, Ireland Strengthen Ties With Honorary Consul Appointment
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ireland, based in London, organized
a ceremonial reception in Dublin to introduce Terry Leyden as the
first Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Ireland,
Azernews reports.
The event, attended by prominent figures such as Sean
O'Feargháil, Speaker of Ireland's House of Representatives,
Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, and members of the
Azerbaijani diaspora, underscored the growing bilateral relations
between the two countries.
Sean O'Feargháil highlighted the significance of strengthening
ties, emphasizing the potential for economic collaboration:
“The appointment of Terry Leyden as Honorary Consul is an
indicator of the will to develop relations between the two
countries.”
He also praised Azerbaijan's efforts toward regional peace and
expressed his support for normalization efforts with Armenia.
Terry Leyden, in his remarks, reaffirmed his commitment to
enhancing economic, cultural, and educational cooperation between
Ireland and Azerbaijan. He commended Azerbaijan's leadership under
President Ilham Aliyev and its successful hosting of COP29, calling
it a pivotal moment in global climate diplomacy:
“COP29 held in Baku was a historic turning point in terms of
providing real financial support for climate change.”
Ambassador Elin Suleymanov echoed these sentiments, noting the
opportunities for collaboration in technology, academic exchanges,
and climate action. He also expressed gratitude for Ireland's
support during COP29 and presented the National Flag of Azerbaijan
to Terry Leyden as a symbol of this partnership.
The event, marking the first official reception dedicated to
Azerbaijani-Irish relations, concluded with hopes for deeper
cooperation and strengthened friendship between the two
nations.
