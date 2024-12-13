UN Official Calls For Inclusive Transitional Arrangements In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson for the UN Special Envoy to Syria Jenifer Fenton called on Friday for the establishment of inclusive transitional arrangements in Damascus ensuring the participation of all Syrian parties.

Speaking at a press in Geneva, Fenton emphasized the need to respect the rights of Syrian women and ensure their active involvement in negotiations and the broader process.

She added that the UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen traveled to Jordan earlier on Friday for high-level meetings, and he is expected to meet with several Arab foreign ministers over the weekend including senior regional officials and the foreign ministers of Turkiye and the US.

Fenton reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to monitoring developments on the ground and underlining the need to de-escalate tensions and halt destabilizing attacks including Israeli occupation airstrikes inside Syrian territories and conflicts in northeastern Syria.

She stressed: "The situation in Syria remains very fluid and the UN urged for the de-escalation and called for the end to escalatory attacks including Israeli strikes and for the end to conflicts in the northeast in particular and elsewhere which have a destabilizing effect in an already very volatile country."

The spokesperson urged all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, protect civilians, maintain public order and safeguard state institutions.

Fenton further explained that the Special Envoyآ's office continues to engage with various stakeholders including Syrian civil society actors inside and outside the country as well as families of the missing and detained to ensure progress on humanitarian and political issues. (end)

