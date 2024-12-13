Pet Medicated Shampoo Market Expected To Reach USD 975.35 Million By 2032, Growing At CAGR 6.07 | Introspective Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pet Medicated Shampoo Size Was Valued at USD 573.89 Million in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 975.35 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.07% From 2024-2032.

United States, New York, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing pet numbers and consumer awareness of conditions related to the skin and coat of pets has led to a demand for targeted shampoos for the purpose of treating specific skin and coat disorders. Medicated-containing shampoos are useful in their of pruritus, infectious diseases and parasitism, relieving and improving animal health.

Introspective Market Research is excited to announce the launch of its latest publication, the "Pet Medicated Shampoo Market" report. This in-depth examination shows that the worldwide Pet Medicated Shampoo Market , valued at USD 573.89 Million in 2023 , is anticipated to increase substantially and reach USD 975.35 Million by 2032. This strong growth translates to a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% from 2024 to 2032.

Proprietary animal shampoos (eg, for dogs, cats) provide control over a multitude of skin defects by cleaning and medicating. It contains the ingredients known to reverse fungal infection, bacterial infetious, allergy, and pruritus by antifungal, antibacterial, calming and other functions. These shampoos have been formulated to provide symptomatic relief, inflammation modulation, and healing while having a mild cleansing effect to remove dirt, debris, and greasy matter from the coat and skin of the animal. They are commonly used by the referring veterinarians as an integral component of treatment regimens for skin disorders. They help the pet maintain good skin health.

The supply side of pet shampoo medication remains to be grown very fast to synergy between various factors pointing in the general trend of the pet market. Major part of this unbelievable development is the massive rise in the pet ownership numbers over the globe. Since the number of households with pets is increasing, the importance of premium pet services is never more evident. Today, people treat their pets not only as companions, but as members of their own family and require the same level of love and attention as any other member of the family.

This change in perspective has also led to a greater focus on pet hygiene and animal welfare. As the owners having knowledge are the pet owner who grooms the pet more frequently to the state and management of pet health problems, like pruritis, irritation and skin ailment, grooming becomes indispensable in the management of pet pet health. As a result, there is an increasing number of consumers buying tailored grooming items with medicated shampoos selected most commonly to treat mild skin problems in pets.

Prominent Drivers of the Pet Medicated Shampoo Market

Increasing Pet Ownership and Humanization of Pets

Due to the trend of the world pet ownership and the humanization of pets, the pet medicated shampoo market is a major force. Pet careing is taken very seriously in most households and there is a focus on their health, hygiene and their overall well-being. This trend has fueled the demand for targeted grooming products to resolve individual pet health issues including skin allergies, bacterial infection and ectoparasite control. Medicated shampoos have become a feasible and useful option for such problems, offering both therapeutic advantages and normalizing grooming.

In developed regions like North America and Europe, higher disposable incomes enable pet owners to invest in premium and specialized products for their pets. In developing markets, the market is also booming spurred on by urbanisation, burgeoning middle-class incomes and the rise of pet-culture. For example, developing countries such as India, Brazil, and China are seeing a large increase in pet adoption, which will increase the customer base for the pet grooming products.

The affective association between pet owners and their animals guarantees that investment in the health and care of the pets is continually a consideration, regardless of a recession. The high and continuous consumer demand, therefore, leads to a stable sales growth pattern of the pet medicated shampoo market. Also, advances in pet grooming products (e.g., shampoos containing natural or hypoallergenic ingredients) also continue to attract a more diverse public, in line with the attitudes of environmentally responsible consumers.

The incorporation of veterinary advice into pet care practices further drives this trend. A growing number of pet owners are now looking to receive professional advice about pet health, there is a resultant increase in awareness and use of medicated shampoos. This symbiosis of emotional attachment and health-oriented behaviours has led to a firm base for long term growth in the pet medicated shampoo market.

Rising Awareness of Pet Skin Health Issues

An increase in the incidence of dermatological health problems in companion animals is a major force driving the market need for medicated shampoos. Dermatitis, flea infestations, bacterial and fungal diseases are now on the rise due to different reasons including environmental allergens, dietary changes and infestation by pests. As these issues can significantly impact a pet's comfort and overall health, pet owners are keen to address them promptly, often seeking guidance from veterinarians.

Medications shampoo is most comfortable, because the shampoo and easy to utilize, and even the target relief of the skin diseases. These shampoos tend to be made by incorporation of antifungals, antibacterials, and lubricants which treat both the underlying cause and the symptoms of the condition. Pet owners are becoming more informed with regards to the symptoms of skin disorders, such as the excessive scratching, redness, or dander, by searching the internet, via social media, and viewing pet care ads.

Along with lay awareness of dermatologic problems, pre-recommendations of medicated shampoos by veterinary professionals, who almost always promote the use of medicated shampoos for treatment, has helped increase awareness. This endorsement has fueled consumer confidence in the products and led to an increase in adoption. In addition, the emergence of natural and organic product lines has mitigated worries about havng side effects and has attracted health-minded pet owners.

Growth of the Pet Care Industry and E-commerce Platforms

Exponential growth of the pet care industry combined with development and use of e-commerce websites has considerably increased the availability and awareness for medicated shampoos. In the last 10 years, the pet care industry has progressed from selling basic grooming products to selling the most advanced solutions to address individual health issues. Medicated shampoos are just one example of this, addressing a variety of skin and coat problems, ranging from fungi to parasites.

E-commerce web sites have been instrumental in this expansion. Websites/online marketplaces for pet care offer a huge quantity of medicated shampoos, enabling pet owners to conveniently select the appropriate product. Detailed descriptions, user reviews, and even veterinarian ratings improve the shopping experience and allow the consumer consumer to be informed of their choices. Online shopping comfort features such as home delivery of goods, and shopping is also available at international brands, have contributed to further demand.

Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Products

A growing market segment for pet medicated shampoos is a heightened demand for organic and natural ingredients, fuelled by increasing demand for sustainable and chemical-un-laden products amongst pet owners. Since consumers are increasingly aware of the possible adverse effects of synthetic chemicals, safer, environmentally sound, and capable alternatives are of interest to them. This trend mirrors the broader shift towards organic products in human care industries and is now extending to the pet care sector.

Natural medicated shampoos containing plant-derived components (such as aloe vera, tea tree oil, neem, etc., and so on) are now on the rise. These components are commonly thought to be more comedogenic and less irritating to sensitive skin but are also therapeutically acted upon, e.g., by antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. When pets have chronic skin diseases or allergic reactions, these products have a more integrated solution to take care of their health without the need for harsh chemicals exposure of animals.

The demand for such natural products is high in those areas with high degree of pet humanization (e.g., North America, Europe) and in Asia-Pacific with the increasing awareness. The market for organic pet products is projected to grow in response to social media as well as the vet endorsements creating consumer confidence in products.

What challenges does the high cost and limited awareness pose to the growth of the pet medicated shampoo market?

One significant restraint for the pet medicated shampoo market is the high cost of these specialized products and limited awareness about their benefits in developing regions. While the market is thriving in developed economies where disposable incomes are higher and pet humanization trends are well-established, it faces challenges in emerging markets due to price sensitivity among consumers.

Medicated shampoos are often priced significantly higher than regular grooming products because of their specialized formulations, which include active ingredients like antifungal agents, antibacterials, and soothing compounds. For pet owners in developing regions, where pet care expenditure is relatively low, these products may be perceived as non-essential or unaffordable luxuries. This limits their penetration in price-sensitive markets, especially among middle- and low-income households.

There is limited awareness about pet dermatological issues and the role of medicated shampoos in addressing them. In many developing countries, pet grooming is still considered a discretionary activity rather than a necessity. Pet owners may opt for generic or low-cost alternatives, such as human shampoos or homemade remedies, which can sometimes exacerbate skin issues.

Key Manufacturers

Douxo

Sulfodene

Earthbath

Curaseb

Adams

PetMD

Davis

SynergyLabs

Earthbath

Vets best

Paws & Pals Dechra DermaBenSs, and Others Key Player

Recent Development

In March 2023, Denver, launched their new, award-winning line of CBD shampoos and conditioners in Fall 2022, Pet Releaf, the industry's first and leading plant-based pet CBD brand, saw record interest from retailers and pet parents alike. Less than a day after becoming available, the grooming products sold out.

In February 2024, Phoenix Dogtopia, the leading dog wellness franchise, has announced the launch of its comprehensive Dogtopia Spa product line, now available to all pet parents on with free shipping. Crafted with thoughtfulness for canine wellbeing, the Dogtopia Spa product line includes 12 new products catering to various aspects of dog health.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

Medicated dog shampoo showing to be the top pet care product around the world is a good indication of the widespread popularity of dogs as pets. Since dogs are one of the most widely bred pets in the world, there is an increasing demand for specific grooming items. Dogs need to be bathed not only on the grounds of cleanliness, but also to manage an extensive range of skin conditions and allergic reactions. This is an important consideration in maintenance, and the shampoo's efficacy against common problems in dogs, such as skin conditions, makes it a very popular product in the market.

Manufacturers know their customers and recognize that not all products fit all, so they invest time and money into the research and development of the best possible medicated dog shampoo. Investments are being directed to the detailed research and formulation process which leads to products that are able to address the most common skin issues present in dogs. Medicated shampoos provide relief for a wide range of dog health problems, e.g. dry skin, flea or tick, allowing pet owners to rest easy. Innovation and continuous development of products strengthen the leading place of medicated dog shampoos on the market because these are desired more and more by pet owners who want to improve the quality of the skin and of the coat of their dogs.

By Distribution Channel:

Pet owners can rely on pet specialty stores as a convenient and reliable option for finding top-notch grooming products that cater to their pets' individual grooming requirements. These stores specialize in all things related to pets, guaranteeing customers receive high-quality products and expert advice.

Employees at pet stores are typically knowledgeable and able to suggest appropriate medicated shampoos based on the individual needs of each pet. This individualized approach creates a sense of trust for pet owners who rely on the knowledge and skills of these experts to ensure the happiness and safety of their beloved animals.

The specialty stores offer a range of grooming items, including medicated shampoos, that cater to pets' unique requirements. Pet specialty stores aim to provide a diverse range of high-quality products specifically created for pets, unlike supermarkets and online retailers that have a limited selection for pet care.

By Region

North America leads the pet medicated shampoo market due to its high pet ownership rates, strong consumer spending on pet health, and a deeply ingrained culture of pet humanization. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), nearly 70% of U.S. households own pets, creating a vast consumer base for pet grooming and healthcare products. This high prevalence of pet ownership is coupled with a strong emotional connection between pet owners and their animals, where pets are often considered family members. As a result, there is significant demand for specialized products like medicated shampoos that address health issues such as skin allergies, infections, and parasites.

The region's dominance is also fueled by the availability of advanced veterinary care and widespread awareness about pet health. North America boasts a well-established network of veterinary clinics and pet care professionals who frequently recommend medicated shampoos as part of treatment regimens. This professional endorsement builds consumer trust and drives the adoption of these products. Moreover, the region's consumers are generally willing to spend more on high-quality, premium grooming products, contributing to market growth.

Innovation and product diversification further strengthen North America's position in the market. Companies in the region continually introduce new formulations, including natural, organic, and hypoallergenic options, catering to the evolving preferences of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Additionally, the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Chewy has made pet medicated shampoos more accessible, offering convenience and variety to consumers.

