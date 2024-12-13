Ultimate Guide To Exploring The Wonder Of Dsf Nights At Dubai Festival City Mall

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Newly launched DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall is the ultimate free-to-attend family-friendly destination with seven weekly concerts , six weekly live X Factor shows , four international kids stage shows , twice-daily IMAGINE shows , and nightly fireworks for 38 non-stop days

Plus, visitors can enjoy unique on-trend dining pop-ups , incredible once-in-a-lifetime raffles, and endless shopping during the 30th anniversary edition of DSF

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 13 December 2024: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is celebrating its monumental 30th anniversary edition with the most exciting, awe-inspiring, and unforgettable tribute to three decades of welcoming the world to celebrate the very best that Dubai has to offer. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 38-day festival introduces the inaugural DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall presented by talabat, a spectacular free-to-attend experience with show-stopping performances by tier-A headliner artists , the thrill of live X Factor shows , engaging family activations , incredible raffles, delectable dining pop-ups, endless shopping offerings, dazzling free fireworks , and unmissable entertainment throughout the season.

STAR STUDDED CONCERTS

DSF Nights brings an all-star line-up of free-to-attend concerts to Dubai Festival City Mall every weekend at 9:30pm featuring iconic artists, including Diana Haddad on 14 December, Yara on 21 December, Hams Fikri on 4 January, and Ibrahim Al-Sultan on 11 January. Spots can be reserved exclusively through the Blue App .

What's more, a special ticketed New Year's Eve show from Mahmoud El Esseily on 31 December will ring in 2025 in style. Music fans are encouraged to book their tickets now on platinum list.

X FACTOR LIVE SHOWS

The world-famous X Factor comes to life every Sunday night at Festival Bay throughout the duration of the season, in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF for the first time. Performed live in front of the crowd, this electrifying singing competition will captivate audiences from 10:30pm to 1am. Featuring world-renowned judges Ragheb Alama , Rahma Riad , and Fayez AlSaeed , the show brings together aspiring talents competing in categories such as duos, bands, and solo performances, with the grand finale set to take place on 12 January 2025.

UNBELIEVABLE RAFFLES

Shoppers will also be up for a thrilling chance to win spectacular prizes with daily raffle draws from 8:30pm to 9pm (except on Saturday and Sunday). The Mega Raffle will award luxury cars and cash prizes every day from the Nissan Grand Raffle , ENOC Raffle , DSMG Raffle , and Spin the Wheel raffles. Spend AED 300 or more at any outlet within Dubai Festival City Mall and upload your receipts to the BLUE app for a chance to win one Million Blue Rewards (equivalent to AED 10,000) every day. With incredible rewards up for grabs, every draw is another dream come true at DSF.

FAMILY FRIENDLY ENTERTAINMENT

Families at Festival Bay can explore a range of exciting activities, including Samsung's S24 Student Programme from 10 to 30 December with innovative zones, including a Sketch-to-Image AI booth , an eco-friendly RING bike experience , and live shows in a futuristic trailer space. Families can also enjoy an awe-inspiring circus experience with Pluma , running until 30 January 2025. Plus, roaming entertainment will enchant visitors throughout the duration of DSF, along with Modesh and Dana sing-a-longs, and a magical line-up of daily performances from Spacetoon starting on 13 December 2024 featuring beloved characters Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, and Mr. Bean .

ON-TREND DINING EXPERIENCES

Visitors looking for new and unique dining experiences will have a wide variety of options to indulge in, including M'OSHI , a delectable outdoor pop-up showcasing trending Japanese mochi, that will fuse authentic Japanese ingredients and locally crafted elements. The Bay by Social will transform nights into a vibrant celebration with mouthwatering selection of food and drinks in a cozy environment, surrounded by lush greenery and interactive art displays. Sayf will return with a dynamic outdoor pop-up of international cuisine crafted to perfection and an enticing selection of drinks by top mixologists, encircled by dazzling live performances from talented dancers and musical artists. An elevated experience will arrive at Helipad by Frozen Cherry featuring panoramic views of the city skyline, live entertainment, gourmet food and electrifying music.

TWICE-DAILY IMAGINE SHOWS AND NIGHTLY FIREWORKS

Every evening of DSF Nights, two brand new IMAGINE shows at Festival Bay will deliver a breathtaking spectacle specially made for DSF with mesmerising light-mapped visuals, synchronised water screens, vibrant projections, and dazzling lasers. Twice daily, the theme “Ya Salam Ya Dubai” lights up the waterfront at 6:30pm, while “Dubai Kawkab Akhir” adds extra sparkle at 9pm with its awe-inspiring fireworks display, by Al Zarooni Group.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners, Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.