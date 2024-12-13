Over 100 Russian Troops Eliminated In Toretsk By Ukrainian NG Fighters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the 4th Separate Unit of the Special Purpose Center of the Ukrainian National Guard demolished a building in Toretsk, Donetsk region, neutralizing 114 Russian infantry soldiers.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, on Telegra , where he also shared a of the operation.

The National Guard's special forces identified a cluster of enemy personnel in the building, launched a surprise assault, and planted explosives.

The operation resulted in the elimination of 114 Russian soldiers.

According to Gen Pivnenko, National Guard troops also destroyed the following enemy equipment along the front line in a single day: two tanks, three armored vehicles, six vehicles, two artillery systems.

'sup by 1,in

Previously, Ukrinform reported that in Zaporizhzhia region, the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard thwarted a Russian attempt to advance.