Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Drohobych District, Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Drohobych district of Lviv region, causing a fire.

This was reported by the Drohobych Regional Military Administration on , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on December 13, during a morning missile attack, the enemy attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Drohobych district,” the post says.

DTEK's TPPs damaged in Russia's recentattack

It is noted that the hit caused a fire, which is being extinguished by rescuers. All emergency and specialized services are working at the scene.

It is specified that there is no information about the victims.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Lviv reg ion.