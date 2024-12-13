US Pres. Orders Creation Of Task Forces On Beijing Surveillance, Economic Coercion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden has signed two presidential memoranda directing the establishment of two task forces, one focused on monitoring Beijing's surveillance of American citizens and companies, and the other tasked with addressing the "economic coercion" policies pursued by certain countries, including China, against others.

In a statement issued by the White House late Thursday, explained that the first memo, titled "Establishment of the China Censorship Monitor and Action Group," mandates efforts to monitor and address any actions, either directly or through intermediaries, aimed at imposing surveillance or intimidation on American citizens and businesses.

President Biden instructed the National Security Advisor and the Director of the National Economic Council to lead a joint interagency initiative to oversee the development and implementation of a comprehensive federal government strategy.

The memo aims to monitor and address the consequences of any Chinese activities that involve surveillance or intimidation within the US or its territories, particularly activities targeting American citizens and companies operating in China and exercising their freedom of expression.

The second memo titled "Establishment of the Countering Economic Coercion Task Force," President Biden emphasized the need to improve efforts to respond to coercive economic practices by some countries, including China.

He directed the National Security Advisor and the Director of the National Economic Council to oversee a collaborative interagency effort to address the increasing use of economic coercion by these countries.

The memo also includes instructions to evaluate the vulnerabilities of countries that are subject to economic coercion, including within their private sectors, and to develop actionable recommendations for a comprehensive and effective multilateral response, this includes efforts to deter future coercive economic behaviors. (end)

