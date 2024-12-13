Join Lumoz Zkverifier Node Mining And Share 2.5 Billion MOZ Rewards

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bangkok, Thailand, 13th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Lumoz Node and MOZ staking system officially launched on December 13, 2024, at 16:00 UTC+8. Opportunities for the community and node users to participate in the zkVerifier network and MOZ staking are now fully open. By running zkVerifier Nodes, staking MOZ, and delegating licenses, users can collectively share 25% of the total MOZ token rewards!

With the successful launch of the mainnet and completion of the TGE, Lumoz has received widespread acclaim from community members and ecosystem users alike. To date, over one million users have checked or claimed their esMOZ airdrops, and more than 100,000 OG NFTs have been burned during the esMOZ-to-MOZ redemption process. Additionally, MOZ tokens have been listed on major exchanges, including Bybit, KuCoin, and Gate.

Today, we are excited to announce that Lumoz's node network is now open for registration, along with the activation of the MOZ staking system. Any user can earn substantial rewards by staking MOZ or using a Node License. According to Lumoz's tokenomics, 25% of MOZ tokens are allocated to the zkVerifier network. Based on the latest CoinMarketCap price, the total zkVerifier rewards are valued at $90 million . Register your node and start validation services now to secure your share of these significant rewards early!

Participation in zkVerifier mining is simple and efficient. Any user can easily join by staking MOZ, registering a zkVerifier License, or running a node. Whether you are a technical user or a regular investor, you can contribute to network development based on your preferences and enjoy substantial rewards.

Quick Overview of zkVerifier Node:

The Lumoz zkVerifier Node, as a key component of the Lumoz architecture, is responsible for verifying the ZKPs generated by the zkProver. It ensures the correctness and validity of proofs submitted to the chain. The zkVerifier efficiently processes proofs, reducing operational costs and gas consumption.

Stake MOZ

Stake MOZ

Staking MOZ is a key step in participating in the zkVerifier Node. The network allocates mining rewards based on the amount staked and the node's performance. The staking mechanism locks tokens to provide higher security for the network, while also incentivizing participants to hold MOZ for the long term. Users can adjust the staked amount at any time, offering flexibility in asset management. Whether you are running a node or delegating a License, staking MOZ will provide long-term rewards.

Run zkVerifier Node

Running a zkVerifier Node is the direct way to become a core part of the Lumoz network's validation layer. As a node operator, you will be responsible for verifying zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) computation tasks, participating in network consensus, and receiving 25% of the total MOZ supply as a reward from network incentives.

To run a zkVerifier Node, the following requirements must be met:



Users need to hold at least one node or node License. The License is the official recognition of zkVerifier Node status and is a necessary condition for running a zkVerifier Node.

Hardware Requirements CPU: 2 CPU Cores, x86/X64 ProcessorRAM: 4 GB RAMStorage: 60 GB Disk SpaceBandwidth: Stable Internet Connection Stake esMOZ : Node operators must stake a certain amount of esMOZ tokens to ensure the stability and security of the node.

Delegate zkVerifier License

If you are unable to run a zkVerifier Node directly, you can choose to delegate your zkVerifier License to other node operators. This way, you don't need to bear hardware and operational costs, yet you can still earn a share of the node rewards.

Flexible Participation : Users without technical requirements can still join the network ecosystem by delegating and sharing the zkVerifier rewards.

Future Outlook

As a core component of the Lumoz network, the zkVerifier Node plays a critical role in network validation, zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) computing, and the development of a decentralized ecosystem. Users of zkVerifier Nodes will share 25% of the total MOZ token mining rewards, which is one of the most significant incentives in the Lumoz tokenomics model.

Lumoz's zkVerifier Node efficiently executes ZKP computations to validate transactions and data within the network. It aligns closely with the Snarkification process of ETH 3.0, supporting Ethereum's transaction verification in a more efficient and decentralized environment. Through this synergy, Lumoz not only enhances the technical performance of Ethereum 3.0 but also brings more participants and ecosystem collaboration opportunities to its own network.