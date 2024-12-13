FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES CRIME-THRILLER“FILTHY ANIMALS”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital releases the crime-thriller FILTHY ANIMALS, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on December 13th, and also opens in limited theaters the same day.

James T. North's Debut Feature Sets Limited Theatrical Run as well as Digital Release on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on December 13, 2024

- Filmmaker James T. North

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the crime-thriller FILTHY ANIMALS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, on December 13, 2024. The film will also open in limited theaters beginning the same day.

Set on Christmas Eve, FILTHY ANIMALS tells the story of two outlaw misfits, Lars, a thrill-seeking drug enthusiast, and Freddy, a bodybuilder recently out of rehab, who hunt down child sexual predators.

Written and directed by James T. North, FILTHY ANIMALS was produced by Elyusha Vafaeisefat, Kendra Gage North, and James T. North. The cast features Raymond J. Barry ('Lester'), Austan Wheeler ('Lars'), Ryan Patrick Brown ('Freddy'), Mena Elizabeth Santos ('Bella'), and Luke Wessman ('Jack Valentine').

“My first feature, FILTHY ANIMALS, is an amazing collaboration of incredibly talented people that have been by my side from the very beginning,” said writer/director James T. North.“I made this film to raise awareness of the awful act of child trafficking and deeply hope that those who perpetrate this act are brought to justice. While tackling a very serious subject matter, we chose to tell this story as a crime-thriller meets a western with a dark holiday twist. Thank you to Freestyle Digital Media and our 'Filthy Family' for the continued support and partnership in bringing this film to audiences nationwide.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire FILTHY ANIMALS with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

