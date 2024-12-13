Katara Marks 14Th Anniversary, Honours Creative People In Different Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a joyful festive atmosphere, the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, celebrated its 14th anniversary yesterday.

The event was attended by Katara General Manager Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ambassadors, heads of missions, professionals and interested parties.

In his speech on this occasion, Al Sulaiti expressed his pride and appreciation for the successes and achievements of Katara over the past years, stressing that it has become a meeting place for cultures and peoples and a global cultural beacon that embraces creativity and cultural diversity in Qatar.

He added,“Since its inception, Katara has not only been a cultural destination, but an ambitious vision that combines the past and the present to express our national identity and authentic culture. It has also been and continues to be a space for cultural and artistic communication, and a platform for art and thought.”

Al Sulaiti thanked all those who contributed to the success of Katara, from partners, supporters and to the Katara visitors, saying,“The visitors have been our source of inspiration and measure of the success of our events, and our motivation for continuous giving and development.”

The ceremony included honouring a number of creative figures in various fields, where 'Heritage Shield' was awarded to Hamad Hamdan Al Mohannadi; 'Al Dhad Shield' to Dr. Sami Jassim Al Mannai, 'Al Adeeb Shield' to Dr. Marzouq Bashir, 'Drama Award' to artist Ghanem Al Sulaiti, and the 'Authentic Art Award' to artist Abdul Rahman Al Mas, in appreciation of their outstanding contributions to promoting culture and arts in Qatar.

The institutions and centres located in Katara, media institutions were also honoured.



Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Ibrahim bin Saleh AlNuaimi; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani and Katara General Manager Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, and Their Excellencies the Ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions and others during the ceremony.

The Peninsula has been also honoured for its creativity and innovation in media sector. Managing Editor of The Peninsula Mohammed Osman Ali received the trophy for the contribution of the publication in promoting arts and highlighting vibrant cultural scene of the country.

On the other hand, the celebration included the opening of a group of art exhibitions, namely the 'Cultural Tales' exhibition, which included photos by a group of artists documenting the most prominent landmarks in Katara, in addition to the most important and prominent events that Katara has hosted over the past years.

The exhibition will continue until December 31.

The exhibition of the artist Muhannad Barakat entitled 'Architecture of the Future', provides a glimpse of the architectural and urban development that integrates the study of the engineering of nature with its rhythms and curved and flowing lines.

It also displays various architectural projects that extend over a wide range, integrating nature with the future, in addition to the 'Katara Stamps' exhibition, which displayed four new issues, each of which includes five pictures, all of which are about Katara, and were put up for sale to stamp collectors. There was also a pavilion for Katara Publishing House, which displayed all the books on Qatari heritage that have been issued since the establishment of Katara.