Cheerble Launches Exclusive Christmas Deals - Spoil Your Pets With 20% Sitewide Savings This Holiday Season!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerble, the global leader in smart pet tech, celebrates Christmas with incredible deals on best-selling smart pet toys and exciting new releases, just in time for the holiday season.

Christmas is a time for celebration, joy, and togetherness. As pet owners, it's important to include our furry friends in the festivities and make the holiday season special for them too. For those looking for the perfect gift for their pets or pet-loving family members, Cheerble has everything you need.

Continue Reading

From December 13 to January 3, enjoy 20% off Cheerble's entire product lineup. Treat your furry friends to something special this holiday season and make their Christmas as memorable as yours!

Enjoy thoughtfully curated smart pet toys from leading pet toy tech brands for a memorable holiday gifting experience

Wicked Ball Air : Cheerble's latest smart dog toy has quickly become the #1 Dog Toy Ball on Amazon in multiple regions, achieving this milestone in just three months. Loved by families with medium to large dogs, it features innovative technology with three interactive modes that adapt to different play styles, offering a personalized experience for every dog.

Made from 100% pet-safe, FDA- and RoHS-certified E-TPU material, the Wicked Ball Air is built for durability while protecting your dog's teeth and gums. Weighing just 130 grams, its ultra-lightweight design ensures improved bounce and quieter play. Additionally, its replaceable outer shell reduces waste and guarantees endless entertainment for your furry friend.

Christmas price: $35.99 (MSRP: $44.99, 20% OFF, from 13 Dec to 3 Jan)

Wicked Ball M3 : Upgraded for 2024, Wicked Ball M3 builds on its predecessor, the Cheerble Ball, which was the first smart interactive cat ball on the market. Additionally, the innovative toy has ranked in the top 10 on Amazon within just three months of its launch in multiple regions.

The upgraded Wicked Ball M3 features three smart interactive modes designed to cater to different cat preferences, acting as an automatic boredom buster for your pets. Equipped with advanced algorithms, it delivers a seamless play experience across various surfaces, including hard floors, low-pile carpets, and thick rugs-allowing your cat to enjoy playtime anywhere, anytime.

Additional enhancements include low-battery and find alerts for effortless tracking, while its impressive battery life of up to 3.5 hours ensures uninterrupted fun for your feline friend.

Christmas price: $27.99 (MSRP: $34.99, 20% OFF, from 13 Dec to 3 Jan)

*Also available on Amazon

Wicked Snail : Cheerble's Wicked Snail smart pet toy redefines interactive play with its unique design, standing out from typical mouse-shaped toys on the market. While its appearance mimics a snail, its speed is impressively swift, creating an intriguing contrast that captivates hunting-oriented cats.

The Wicked Snail stimulates your cat's natural hunting instincts with its bionic snail design and unpredictable movements, encouraging active and engaging play. It offers two-speed modes-normal and gentle-so you can tailor the play experience to your cat's preferences.

Equipped with a smart Auto-Flip feature, the toy instantly corrects its position to keep the hunting game lively and uninterrupted. Made from paw-friendly materials, it ensures safe and durable playtime. Additionally, the easy-to-detach shells allow for quick removal and reattachment, simplifying cleaning and ensuring continuous, tangle-free fun!

Christmas price: $23.19 (MSRP: $28.99, 20% OFF, from 13 Dec to 3 Jan)

*Also available on Amazon

Wickedbone : Cheerble's most popular smart product to date, loved by pet owners for its iconic bone shape and innovative interactive features. As the world's first smart interactive dog toy, it provides engaging, stimulating, and enjoyable exercise tailored to your dog's unique needs.

With the remote control feature via the Wickedbone app, you can choose from nine motion patterns to interact with your dog, guiding the toy during fun chase sessions. The Wickedbone also offers two play modes to suit both you and your dog's preferences: Drive Mode with nine preset actions for hands-on fun, or Automatic Interactive Mode for independent play.

Designed for versatility and durability, Wickedbone is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, ensuring your furry friend stays active, entertained, and healthy.

Christmas price: $43.99 (MSRP: $54.99, 20% OFF, from 13 Dec to 3 Jan)

Unwrap the magic of Christmas with Cheerble this season, where every smart pet toy becomes a source of joy and excitement for pets of all personalities. From cutting-edge smart interactive ball toys that deliver high-tech fun to uniquely designed mimicry toys that bring play to life, our durable and pet-safe products are designed to keep your furry friends happy and active throughout the festive season.

Discover the enchantment of unveiling surprises in every toy, making this holiday season the most magical time of the year for both you and your beloved pets.

About Cheerble:

Since 2016, Cheerble has been a pioneer in the pet industry, driven by an unwavering commitment to quality and a profound understanding of pets' needs. Trusted and loved by millions of customers worldwide, Cheerble has become a leading smart pet toy brand on Amazon. Its innovative products have garnered widespread acclaim in over 70 countries, cementing its position as a global favorite among pet owners.

For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]

Instagram:



Facebook:

SOURCE Cheerble

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED