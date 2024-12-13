EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Takeover

DATAGROUP acquires IT security specialist TARADOR and continues to expand SME segment

Pliezhausen, 13 December 2024. DATAGROUP acquires 100

% of the shares in TARADOR GmbH. The Potsdam-based company is focused on integrated IT security solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as public institutions. The continues the growth and expansion of DATAGROUP in the SME segment and strengthens the cyber security portfolio, a strategically important future field. A fast-growing IT service provider, TARADOR GmbH specializes in customized IT security solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) as well as public institutions. The range of services mainly includes the integration and maintenance of firewall, VPN, NAC, backup, encryption and antivirus solutions. Most customers are from critical infrastructures and address the growing requirements related to IT security in this area with the help of TARADOR. TARADOR currently looks after some 400 customers, who generate annual recurring revenue for the most part. The company's annual revenue is currently around EUR 8m. “Our strategy is clear: Cyber security is one of the most important future topics of our time and is in high demand among our customers. The acquisition of TARADOR provides us with an even stronger basis to offer custom-fit services to our SME customers in this sector too”, says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.“At the same time, we systematically expand our SME portfolio which contributes to our organic growth in the long term.” Sebastian Lindner, Managing Director of TARADOR adds:“We look forward to being a part of DATAGROUP. Thanks to the combined expertise and the resources from DATAGROUP we can advance our solutions in cyber security even more and offer a wider range of services and additional security to our SME customers. This partnership opens up great prospects for our team and our customers.” Regional reinforcement and synergies in SME segment Following the acquisitions of Hövermann IT-Gruppe (2022) and CONPLUS (2023), DATAGROUP continues a series of strategic acquisitions in the SME segment. TARADOR is an ideal addition here with the strong customer base in the Berlin and Brandenburg region, not only geographically, but most importantly, with the range of services provided in cyber security. It expands the current services offered in the SME segment – especially IT infrastructure, outsourcing and SAP Business One – by an area which is important for the customers. Additionally, the complementary services result in significant cross- and upselling potential which supports DATAGROUP's organic growth targets in the long term.

About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. Contact Anke Banaschewski

