Simplify Your Maintenance Predictive Maintenance & Smart Lubrication For Everyone And Everywhere

Technological advancements such as advanced analytics technology, and wireless are contributing to the rising adoption of condition monitoring solutions across industries.

As meaningful insights are crucial for predictive maintenance and timely intervention, Frost & Sullivan forecasts that enhancing equipment reliability, and condition monitoring through wireless technology will boost the market growth. With an overwhelming majority of industrial machines not being adequately monitored, Schaeffler recognizes the risk companies are facing due to unplanned downtimes and therefore inefficient maintenance strategies of machinery. Its longstanding focus on innovation has played a key role in Schaeffler winning the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the Condition Monitoring Equipment market.

OPTIME Ecosystem, from Schaeffler, is a leading IoT Solution for large scale Predictive Maintenance of rotating equipment combined with a smart automated lubrication solution.

OPTIME has been designed with a great focus on the user. Being very easy to install, operate and interpret, it has become a top choice for engineers and maintenance staff. OPTIME truly pays for itself as is evidenced in numerous success stories of maintenance teams that have successfully switched from reactive and preventive to predictive maintenance across many industrial sectors worldwide. To top it off, the company also ensures effective service through its own Experts and a Service Partner network, making it a preferred solution for global roll outs of large scale condition monitoring for rotating equipment. In short, OPTIME is more than just condition monitoring. It offers Smart Lubrication in the same ecosystem and can work on most machines. OPTIME has been designed to detect and prevent potential damages long before they occur. To develop the OPTIME ecosystem further, Schaeffler is aiming to integrate a solution for electrical condition monitoring in the future as well.

