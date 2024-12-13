Cryptonewsbreaks RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Announces Plans To Release Q2 2024 Financial Results, Schedules Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) , a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment for the diverse international markets, is planning to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug. 13, 2024. The company will release the report after close. In addition, RYVYL has scheduled a call and webcast for that same day to discuss the report and provide a corporate update; the call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Those interested in accessing the call may dial 1-833-816-1437 (U.S. callers) or 1-412-317-0529 (international callers). Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), the enter access ID 10191677.

To view the webcast, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About RYVYL Inc.

RYVYL was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity-theft protection and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RVYL are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN