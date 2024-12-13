CDD Responds To White Beds Society's Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- The Civil Defense Department (CDD) responded to the White Beds Society's guest house in the Juwaida neighborhood of the capital, Amman, caught fire early dawn on Friday.In cooperation with the local Directorate, approximately 32 ambulances, fire engines, and the specialized teams from the Civil Defense worked to control and put out the fire as well as administer the required first aid to the within an 8-minute response time.The fire was put out by the Civil Defense personnel after they were able to separate the impacted portions and stop it from spreading from the bottom floor to the remainder of the structure.Six individuals lost their lives in the fire, 60 others were rescued, and the Ministry of Development relocated the remaining recipients to other shelters.As ambulance teams transported the injured to hospitals for treatment, the quick response significantly contributed to the rescue of the remaining beneficiaries.While security bodies continue their investigations in anticipation of referring them to the appropriate judicial authorities, preliminary findings showed that the fire extinguishing system had recently been inspected and was functioning, but that one of the center's elderly residents started the fire and that the deaths were caused by breathing in the rising dense smoke.Meanwhile, along with the Hospital Directors, the Director of Civil Defense, and the Ministers of Social Development, Interior, and Government Communication, the Prime Minister visited the injured at Al-Bashir and Al-Tutunji hospitals. The Director of Civil Defense provided a comprehensive briefing on all the actions taken at the fire site to ascertain the incident and the actions taken. The prime minister gave instructions to provide for all medical and housing requirements as well as to monitor the health of the elderly people who were moved to different shelters.