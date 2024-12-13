(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's service exports have crossed the $2.5 billion mark in the first eleven months of 2024, setting a new record. This milestone signals a shift in Chile's economic landscape, traditionally dominated by commodity exports, according to Subrei data.



The 18% year-on-year growth in service exports showcases Chile's adaptability in a changing global market. From aircraft maintenance to cloud computing, the range of services offered has expanded significantly. Medical research, expertise, and creative industries like animation are now key contributors to this growth.



The United States, Peru, and Colombia remain the primary markets for Chilean services, accounting for 58% of exports. However, new players like Switzerland and the UK are emerging as important destinations, indicating a broadening of Chile's economic partnerships.







This diversification strategy is paying off. While goods exports, including copper and agricultural products, still form the backbone of Chile's economy at $90.7 billion, the service sector's rapid growth is noteworthy. It represents a strategic move to reduce reliance on traditional exports and tap into high-value, knowledge-based industries.



The government's focus on leveraging trade agreements to promote innovation is clear. This approach not only boosts economic growth but also positions Chile as a competitive player in the global service economy.



For businesses and investors, Chile's evolving export profile presents new opportunities. The country's ability to adapt and grow in diverse sectors, from tech to creative industries, makes it an increasingly attractive market in Latin America.



Beyond Commodities: Chile's Knowledge Economy Takes Flight

