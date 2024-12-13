Future Electronics Hosts Charity Presentation And Holiday Lunch In Montreal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) December 13, 2024 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, proudly held a special Charity Presentation and Holiday Lunch at its headquarters in Montreal.



The event celebrated Future Electronics' ongoing commitment to supporting charitable initiatives and fostering the spirit of giving back to the community during the holiday season.



Event Details:

Date: December 6, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: Future Headquarters, Montreal, Canada



The presentation featured a keynote address from Omar Baig, CEO of Future Electronics, who highlighted the company's dedication to addressing critical societal challenges and building impactful partnerships with charitable organizations.



Representatives from various charitable organizations were also in attendance to showcase the meaningful collaborations that help improve lives and strengthen communities.



The event emphasized celebrating and promoting charitable endeavors, where Georgia Genovezos, VP of Digital Marketing, introduced to Future's employees the representatives of Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, Trevor Williams Kids Foundation, West Island Community Shares and West Island Women's Shelter, who shared emotive messages and the impact of Future Electronics Foundation,“Build Hope Together”, in favor of their causes.



The Charity Presentation and Holiday Lunch provided an opportunity for the Future Electronics family and its partners to come together, celebrate the season, and honor the true meaning of the holidays-supporting those in need and inspiring generosity.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



