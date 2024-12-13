Valiant Knight Storms To Al Uqda 2YO Cup Triumph In Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Valiant Knight, ridden superbly by Marco Casamento, claimed a thrilling victory in the Al Uqda 2YO Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The win marked a second feature victory in less than 24 hours for owner Mansoor bin Ebrahim S I Al Mahmoud following Dubawi Spectre's triumph in the Brooq Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Wednesday night.

Trained by Jassim Ghazali, Valiant Knight and Casamento had a slow start in the 1300m race, waiting for the right moment to accelerate. Once the opportunity arose, the pair surged from the back of the pack to edge out Glitterati and Sapphire Valley, winning by a neck and a further neck, respectively, to clinch the title.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the trophies to the winners.

In the penultimate race of the day, Legend Of Xanadu, owned by Umm Al Shukhut Farm and ridden by Jefferson Smith, triumphed in the 1400m Thoroughbred Handicap by a short head.

QREC's second Al Uqda Race Meeting featured seven races in total. In the opener, Lukas Delozier guided Jalaad Al Shahania to a narrow victory in the 2100m Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate. Ridden by Alberto Sanna, Jihad El Ahmad-trained Zidane then claimed the 1400m Purebred Arabian Handicap (45-65) by one and a half lengths for Injaaz Stud.

In an exciting Purebred Arabian Handicap contest, Fayos Martin Borja steered Tayyar Al Shahania to a one and a quarter-length win for owner Hassan bin Ali Hassan Al Matwi and trainer Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi.

Elsewhere, Faleh Bughanaim rode Al Jori to victory in the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate, while Delozier secured a second title of the day, piloting Highland Spring to win the Thoroughbred Handicap.

The Al Uqda Racecourse will next host the 13th Al Rayyan Race Meeting tomorrow, featuring the Late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy Day with nine exciting races.