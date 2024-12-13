QSL Cup Semis: Al Duhail Take On Al Wakrah Al Arabi Face Umm Salal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Duhail and Al Wakrah will face off in the first semifinal of 2024-2025 season QSL Cup at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa of Al Duhail club today.

The match will get underway at 5.15pm.

Al Duhail advanced to the semis after beating Al Khor 2-1 in the quarter-finals. They had qualified for the Round of 8 by topping Group A with 10 points.

Al Wakrah topped Group B, also with 10 points, having won three matches and drawn one, before defeating Al Ahli 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Later, Al Arabi will face Umm Salal in the second semi-final at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium of Al Ahli club. The kick-off is at 8.15pm. The face-offs between Al Arabi and Umm Salal are always exciting.

Al Arabi seek to compensate for their decline in the league standings and 0-3 loss to Umm Salal in Week 11 of Ooredoo Stars League.

Al Arabi qualified for the semifinals after beating Al Shamal 3-0 in the quarterfinal, having finished second in Group A with 10 points on goal difference with Al Duhail, who also had the same number of points.

Umm Salal surpassed Al Rayyan 2-0 in the quarterfinal before becoming second in Group B with six points.

Umm Salal will enter the match with high morale after their recent victory over Al Arabi in the team's first match under Spanish coach Pablo Machin, who replaced Patrice Carteron.

On the other hand, Al Arabi will use this match to also regain their confidence and return to the winning path.

It may be noted that Umm Salal had beaten Al Arabi 3-1 in penalty shoot-out in the final of last edition of the tournament.