Samoa's .WS Cctld Is The First To Mirror Domains That Allow Websites To Function On Web2 & Web3.

Samoa's move positions the nation as the first to benefit from the global adoption of a decentralized, hybrid internet

- J. BensonAPIA, ISLAND OF UPOLU, SAMOA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – December 12, 2024 – In a groundbreaking move, Samoa has become the first country in the world to enable Web3 domain sales through its mainstream Web2 domain registrars, creating a seamless and integrated internet experience. Powered by DNS Mirroring technology , this innovative step positions Samoa as a global trailblazer in the transition to a hybrid internet, known as "1Web," where Web2 and Web3 coexist without boundaries. While technologically advanced nations such as the United States, China, and the UAE have yet to adopt this transformative technology, Samoa has boldly taken the lead with its .WS country code TLD (ccTLD). This milestone simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies and digital fiat currencies, laying the foundation for future adoption of government-issued stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). It also signals the global acceptance of a broad, unified digital naming system.________________________________________Revolutionizing the Internet with DNS Mirroring TechnologyAt the heart of this breakthrough is NOTO's DNS Mirroring technology, which enables blockchain-based Web3 domains-and the websites they support-to function seamlessly across both traditional Web2 browsers and decentralized Web3 platforms. This leap bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, offering a unified internet experience. Traditionally, Web3 domains have been limited to hosting websites on IPFS (Interplanetary File System). However, DNS Mirroring eliminates this fragmentation, unlocking the potential for user-owned data, uncensored platforms, and practical use cases for millions of Web3 domains already sold by decentralized TLD owners.Amy Bennett, Media Relations Officer at 1Web, explains:"Web3 domains provide far greater utility than traditional website domains. They can also be used as cryptocurrency wallet names, email addresses, video chat identifiers, and for self-sovereign, uncensored platforms hosted on IPFS or traditional HTML hosting. For example, instead of using an alphanumeric wallet address with 40 characters, users in Samoa can now adopt simple, memorable names like Sione for their wallets or platforms. This makes digital currency adoption more accessible to the masses.“This innovation is made widely accessible: domain registrars only need APIs to integrate DNS Mirroring and access Web3 domain repositories, which are available free of charge. Individual users can download DNS Mirroring technology directly to their home computers, further democratizing access to this cutting-edge system.________________________________________Expanding Opportunities for Samoa's Economy and BeyondThe integration of Web3 domains into Samoa's mainstream registrars creates significant new opportunities:.Expanded Product Offerings: Samoa's domain registrars can now offer a wider variety of domains to users..New Revenue Streams: These expanded offerings generate additional income for local businesses..Increased Awareness: Web3 and cryptocurrency technologies gain exposure and accessibility on a global scale.Samoa's move positions the nation as a pioneer in the global push for a decentralized and hybrid internet.________________________________________1Web's AI-Driven Platform Revolution: Introducing 1SiteTo maximize the functionality of Web3 domains, 1Web has developed 1Site, an AI-powered, text-prompted platform generator that is actually a non-fungible token (NFT). Available in ERC-720 or ERC-1155 formats, 1Site allows users to launch robust, functional websites in minutes at an affordable price point of $150–$450. This innovation is a stark contrast to traditional developer-built platforms, which can take months and cost $25,000 and up.With 1Site, users can:.Quickly launch, promote, and profit from online businesses..Sell their platforms as NFTs on marketplaces like Opensea or directly via wallet-to-wallet transfers..With the help of 1Web's upgradeable special permissions smart contract, users can offer subscription-based access to custom coding, programming, and digital assets of all kinds..Built-in access to Wallet Connect, launchpads, exchange integrations, and interoperability with platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Telegram.1Site gives users a unified digital identity that works across both Web2 and Web3, making digital entrepreneurship more accessible and scalable.________________________________________An Opportunity for Non-ICANN Regulated NationsWeb3 domain adoption has been stifled by ICANN regulations, which currently do not encompass blockchain-based domains. This regulatory gap presents a unique opportunity for countries outside ICANN's framework to lead the charge in Web3 adoption. By embracing this opportunity, Samoa has demonstrated how smaller nations can leverage innovative digital strategies to become global leaders. Samoa's success offers a clear roadmap for other non-ICANN regulated nations to step into the decentralized internet revolution.________________________________________Samoa's Digital Transformation JourneyThe adoption of DNS Mirroring technology is a key milestone in Samoa's broader digital transformation efforts. The country has made significant investments in initiatives like the Samoa National Broadband Highway, the Digitally Connected and Resilient Samoa Project, and a national digital ID system. These efforts have laid the foundation for Samoa to embrace cutting-edge technologies like DNS Mirroring integrating Web3 domains into its mainstream registrars, Samoa is unlocking:.New payment solutions: Enabling digital fiat and cryptocurrencies in day-to-day transactions..Entrepreneurial opportunities: Empowering local businesses and fostering innovation..Digital inclusion: Providing citizens with access to the latest technologies in a rapidly evolving digital world.________________________________________Samoa as a Global Role ModelSamoa's leadership in Web3 adoption parallels the ambitious digital transformation strategies of countries like the UAE, widely regarded as a leader in blockchain innovation. Ironically, while the UAE has explored initiatives like the Digital Dirham, it has yet to adopt DNS Mirroring technology.Amy Bennett elaborates:"Despite targeted outreach to UAE regulators, including the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), implementation has been met with resistance. However, recent efforts led by our Director of Global Business Development, Professor Christian Farioli, have shown promise."Bennett further highlights the potential impact:"If the UAE were to adopt this technology, it would spark global macro-adoption of Web3 and cryptocurrencies almost instantly. 1Web has developed a comprehensive blueprint for national-level integration, including UAE-specific TLDs like .dxb, .shj, .sheik, and others. These would provide digital identities for businesses and citizens while accelerating the everyday use of the Digital Dirham in retail and wholesale sectors."________________________________________A Global Win for the InternetSamoa's adoption of DNS Mirroring technology is not just a win for the nation-it's a win for the internet as a whole. By bridging Web2 and Web3, this innovation enhances digital identity management, fosters online independence, and accelerates blockchain adoption globally. It underscores the power of collaboration between governments, technology providers, and private enterprises to drive progress and create a more inclusive digital future .As the first nation to integrate Web3 domains into its mainstream registrars, Samoa proves that even smaller economies can lead in global innovation. This achievement marks the beginning of a new era for the internet-one where Web2 and Web3 co-exist seamlessly, and nations like Samoa lead the way toward a decentralized future.________________________________________For More Information and Investment OpportunityVisit 1Web to learn more about the 1Web Consortium and related technologies.Media ContactAmy BennettMedia Relations Officer, 1WebEmail: amy@1webPhone: +1.289.276.2373Business DevelopmentProf. Christian FarioliDirector of Global Business Development, 1WebEmail: info@1webPhone: +971 4 319 7988

