Skanska Constructs Parking Garage And Improves Logan Airport In Boston, USA, For USD 450M, About SEK 4.7 Billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Massachusetts Authority (Massport) for the of a new parking garage and other modernization improvements at Logan Airport's Terminal E in Boston, USA. The contract is worth USD 450M, about SEK 4.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

As part of Massport's NCEC Program, this project will include the construction of a greater than 67,400 square meter (725,000 sq. feet) new Terminal E Parking Garage in the existing location. The multi-story structure will feature 5,000 parking spaces, as well as spaces for ground transportation on the lower-level.

The Program also includes the construction of a vehicular bridge connection to the existing central parking complex, as well as a new pedestrian bridge connecting the garage to Terminals E and C. In addition, modifications will be made to Arrival and Departures level roadways to accommodate access to the garage.

Solar PV panels will be installed on garage façade and roof to offset electricity consumption, and the project will seek a Parksmart certification issued by the Green Building Certification Institute.

Work will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and garage is anticipated to be completed in 2028.

