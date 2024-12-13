Shreans Daga, Chairman Of Pyramid Valley International, Hosted A Transformative Retreat At Pyramid Valley

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: From 28th November to 1st December 2024, spiritual teacher and transformation coach, Shreans Daga hosted a transformative retreat, 'A Quantum Leap: Raise Your Consciousness Quotient,' at the serene Pyramid Valley International in Bengaluru. The retreat brought together around 200 participants, offering them an opportunity to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their true selves amidst the tranquil vortex of this iconic destination.



Guided by Shreans Daga, Chairman of Pyramid Valley International, participants delved deep into the realms of consciousness and self-discovery. Drawing from his vast knowledge in spirituality, quantum physics, and neuroscience, and inspired by teachings from renowned spiritual masters across the globe, Shreans curated a retreat that seamlessly blended scientific insights with ancient wisdom.



A Journey of Transformation

Each day unfolded with thoughtfully crafted activities designed to inspire reflection and foster growth. Mornings began with profound talks and a powerful transcendental breathwork ceremony, followed by interactive Q&A sessions and empowering meditation practices. Evenings were filled with soulful experiences, such as a mesmerizing Kabir Night, where participants immersed themselves in timeless verses, and an enchanting Sufi Whirling Workshop that left many in a meditative trance. Activities like Sunset Meditation and the Fire Ceremony deepened participants\' connection with themselves and the collective energy of the group.



“This retreat was a collective journey of transformation,” said Shreans Daga.“It brought together people from all walks of life to explore their inner potential and connect with the deeper dimensions of their minds. By the end of these four days, participants left with expanded perspectives, profound insights, and a sense of renewal that will guide their spiritual journeys ahead.”



In addition to providing enriching experiences for adults, the retreat also extended its nurturing ambiance to families, offering children mindfulness activities such as creative art workshops, nature trails, and storytelling sessions, ensuring an enriching experience for all age groups.



The 4-day retreat left attendees deeply inspired, with practical tools, profound insights, and cherished memories to carry forward on their spiritual journey. As Pyramid Valley International and Shreans Daga continue to host such soul-stirring events, they remain a beacon of hope for seekers yearning for inner peace, growth, and connection.

