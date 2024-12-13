عربي


Deputy Head Of Agency: Western Azerbaijan Has Rich Cultural And Gastronomic Heritage


12/13/2024 2:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State tourism Agency carries out various activities in the direction of tourism development. One of those activities is work related to the study and application of Azerbaijan's gastronomy opportunities.

According to Azernews , Azadeh Huseynova, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said this in a statement to journalists.

"As you know, Western Azerbaijan has a very rich cultural and gastronomic heritage. The State Tourism Agency is one of the organizers of the "Gastronomy Day of Western Azerbaijan," A. Huseynova said.

AzerNews

