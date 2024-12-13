Deputy Head Of Agency: Western Azerbaijan Has Rich Cultural And Gastronomic Heritage
Date
12/13/2024 2:11:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State tourism Agency carries out various activities in the
direction of tourism development. One of those activities is work
related to the study and application of Azerbaijan's gastronomy
opportunities.
According to Azernews , Azadeh Huseynova, Deputy
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said this in a statement to
journalists.
"As you know, Western Azerbaijan has a very rich cultural and
gastronomic heritage. The State Tourism Agency is one of the
organizers of the "Gastronomy Day of Western Azerbaijan," A.
Huseynova said.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz
MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108988903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.