Katy Perry Opens Up On Her Christmas Tradition With Orlando Bloom

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has revealed that she likes to dress up as the Dr Seuss character and that she and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, her fiance Orlando Bloom have made a tradition out of ringing in the festive season with all of their neighbours.

Speaking at the recording of her upcoming ITV special, the singer, who has a four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, said, "We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year", reports 'Female First UK'.

She further mentioned, "We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there's lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbours in my home town and we see all of their lights. Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I'm dressed like the Grinch and it's going to be super fun".

As per 'Female First UK', the singer said that they go caroling, and are planning to go and knock on people's doors and do some carols.

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker lives close to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who relinquished their royal duties in 2020 in favour of a life in California, and the 40-year-old royal previously revealed that he and his wife have formed something of a bond with the A-list couple.

He said, "Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road, and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi. He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows".