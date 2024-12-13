European Commission Assures Of Continued Support For Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission will continue to provide all necessary support to Ukraine's sector throughout winter and beyond.

This was stated by the Deputy Director General of the European Commission's Directorate General for Energy, Mechtild Woersdoerfer, who spoke at a press in Vienna following the 22nd ministerial of the Energy Community.

The parties discussed winter preparedness in the wake of multiple Russian Ukraine has recently suffered, she noted, adding that the third winter of the big war may turn out to be the hardest for the embattled nation, given that Russia has been targeting energy infrastructure.

She reiterated the Commission's full support to Ukraine, as well as to Moldova, this winter and beyond, involving technical, financial and political assistance.

The European Commission official noted that during the ministerial, for the first time, a list of projects of interest to the Energy Community was approved, which will contribute to regional integration.

Specifically, this is about six projects in the electricity sector, including five to strengthen power grids and interconnection between countries, as well as one to create electricity storage capacities. Projects can receive EU funding if they meet the criteria set, the official said.

During the meeting, recommendations were adopted to accelerate the deployment of renewables and energy efficiency projects. Its participants also paid attention to the integration of electricity market operators and emphasized the importance of implementing the Electricity Integration Package.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the sidelines of the 22nd Energy Community ministerial in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko met with newly appointed European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen.

