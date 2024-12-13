IAEA To Remain At Zaporizhzhia NPP Despite Clear Intention To Intimidate Observers - Grossi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IAEA mission at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP will continue its work despite a drone attack on the agency's mission vehicle, which was aimed at intimidating the mission's observers.

This was stated on Thursday by the Director General of the International Atomic Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi ,

Ukrinform reports.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remains committed to maintaining a presence at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power (ZNPP) to help prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict, despite this week's drone attack on one of its armored vehicles during a regular rotation of IAEA teams stationed at the site, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today," the report says.

The 26th IAEA team sent to the ZNPP since the mission was established more than two years ago began their work to monitor and assess nuclear safety and security at the plant immediately after arriving on Tuesday, replacing colleagues who had been there for the past few weeks.

The drone strike took place later the same day, targeting an official vehicle – with the IAEA logo clearly visible – that formed part of a convoy preparing to pick up the departing IAEA team at a handover point on the frontline. No one was harmed in the attack. The IAEA said the drone used was designed "to explode on impact, leaving no discernible debris to be recovered for an investigation into the incident".

“Whoever did this knew exactly what was being done. It was our vehicle that was hit. There was a clear intention to intimidate us. But we will not be intimated by this brazen and deplorable attack. We will stay as long as it is needed and continue our indispensable work,” Grossi added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 10, a Russian drone attacked an IAEA mission vehicle on its way to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.