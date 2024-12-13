Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack On Ukraine: Air Alert Goes Off Across Country
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched a large number of missiles over Ukraine. A MiG-31K potentially carrying Kinzhal missiles took off from the Savasleyka airfield.
This was reported by the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.
Missiles are coming in from the north and south. An air raid alert has been declared across Ukraine.
"Do not ignore the air alerts!" the Air Force said in a statement.
Earlier, Russia launched a swarm of kamikaze drones at Ukraine.
