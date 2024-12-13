Accolades And Accomplishments- Two Books On Sandeep Marwah Launched At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a momentous tribute to an extraordinary individual, two books, Accolades and Accomplishments, chronicling the achievements of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, were launched on the inauguration stage of the 17th Global Festival Noida 2024.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a nine-time world record holder and recipient of over 1,500 awards, stands as a beacon of inspiration in the realms of media, entertainment, education, and the creative arts. He is the founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT, and chairs more than 100 national and international organizations. Highlighting the launch, Ashok Tyagi, Secretary General of the ICMEI (International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry), stated:



“Dr. Marwah's contributions to the media and entertainment industry, education, and the creative sectors are unparalleled. These books are a testament to his monumental impact and capture a fraction of his extensive legacy.”



The event was graced by prominent personalities from the fields of film and diplomacy. Firdausal Hassan, Producer and President of the Film Federation of India Elect, commended Dr. Marwah's unwavering dedication to fostering global collaborations.



Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, acclaimed director, shared his admiration for Dr. Marwah's visionary leadership and his role in elevating Indian cinema on the global stage. Abhay Sinha, Film Producer and President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), emphasized Dr. Marwah's instrumental contributions to the industry.



Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association (MPA), lauded Dr. Marwah's innovative approach and relentless efforts to promote unity through the creative arts.



A host of celebrated artists, including actress Shobit Rana, actor and singer Aroon Bakshi, and acclaimed actors Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, and Surendrapal Singh, also shared their heartfelt tributes, highlighting Dr. Marwah's influence on their journeys and the industry as a whole.



Representing Palestine, Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Palestine, praised Dr. Marwah's global vision and his commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding.



The books Accolades and Accomplishments provide a glimpse into Dr. Sandeep Marwah's phenomenal achievements and his enduring impact on the world of cinema, education, and beyond. Their launch at the Global Film Festival Noida is a fitting honor for a man whose life's work has been dedicated to inspiring others and advancing the creative arts globally.





Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143