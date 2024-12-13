Not Quite Peaceful Protests In Democratically Enraged South Korea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's abortive martial law fiasco , foreign outlets have highlighted the supposedly peaceful and orderly public protests demanding the president's ouster.

Reuters quoted researcher Stephanie Choi, who noted that light sticks used in the rallies symbolize the“power of solidarity while preserving the original principle of non-violence.”

Nihon Keizai Newspaper described the protests before the National Assembly on December 7 as“orderly, with the lively atmosphere of a festival, incorporating elements of entertainment.”

It's true-South Korea's demonstrations are generally more composed than, say, those in the United States. There are no extremists storming the National Assembly, no rioters looting stores or burning down buildings, and no major chaos spilling into public spaces.

But despite the peaceful protest praise, South Korea's demonstrations are messier than they may appear at first glance.

On December 7, immediately after the failed impeachment motion against Yoon on December 7, protestors raged against ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers who en masse boycotted the vote.

The day after, a box cutter and a placard demanding Yoon's impeachment were discovered outside the residence of ruling party lawmaker Kim Jae-sup. His district office was targeted with a wreath of flowers bearing critical messages and pelted with eggs in condemnation. Kim has since requested police protection.