Prince William 'Eliminated' From Netflix's POLO Documentary By Harry? Royal Experts Flag 'Big Gap'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest Netflix documentary, Polo, debuted on December 10, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the glamorous world of polo. However, the series has quickly drawn criticism for its exclusive focus on Harry, notably omitting his brother, Prince William, from the narrative. Royal experts have expressed their dismay over this absence, highlighting the significance of William's connection to the sport.
Andrew Pierce, a commentator on GB News, voiced his concerns, stating,“There's a big gap in this because of course, polo is the favourite Sport of Prince William and he isn't appearing in the documentary because he's not speaking to his brother.”
Pierce further argued that it is impossible to create a comprehensive polo documentary without including the British royal family's long-standing involvement in the sport. Also Read
| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'stay close' to Ellen DeGeneres despite UK move Experts Weigh In on Prince William's 'Omission'
Sarah Louise Robertson echoed these sentiments, suggesting that Prince Harry's decision to exclude Prince of Wales William from the documentary feels like an erasure of his own history with polo.
She remarked,“It's like he's just eliminated that history,” as the focus shifts to Harry's American-centric approach to the game. Critics contend that this choice undermines the rich legacy of polo within the royal family and raises questions about Duke of Sussex Harry's motivations for creating this narrative. Also Read
| Harry gives Meghan 'very regal-looking level of status and respect' Netflix Docuseries POLO
POLO, the five-part series on Netflix, has been produced by Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.
the Netflix docuseries features elite players competing in the US Open Polo Championship in Florida's Wellington. Also Read
| Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue Christmas invite to Princess Eugenie Responses to Mixed Reviews of POLO on Netflix
Despite Harry and Meghan serving as executive producers, their screen time is limited, leading some viewers to label the documentary as "boring" and lacking depth.
