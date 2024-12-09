MGL Partners With Nawgati To Boost CNG Adoption Among Commercial Fleet Operators In Mumbai, Thane, And Raigad Under CNG Mahotsav 2.0

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, December 7th, 2024: Mahanagar Limited (MGL), a leading City Gas Distribution (CGD) company in India, has issued a work order to Nawgati, a homegrown aggregator startup, to implement a fleet program aimed at enhancing CNG adoption during the MGL CNG Mahotsav 2.0. As part of this partnership, Nawgati will run the fleet program for MGL CNG Mahotsav 2.0, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability for the CNG ecosystem across Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts.



MGL's CNG Mahotsav will offer substantial incentives to fleet operators purchasing new commercial CNG vehicles or retrofitting existing vehicles. The scheme will encourage owners to switch from petrol and diesel to CNG, a cleaner and more environmentally friendly fuel, with exciting rewards based on the type and tonnage of commercial vehicles. In this partnership, Nawgati has brought an advanced digital platform to streamline and enable fleet operators to easily pay for refueling at participating MGL stations, and manage their fleet. The fleet operators can register on the MGL Fleet Platform (), where they can easily set up accounts, add vehicles and drivers, and manage their refueling operations at participating MGL CNG stations.



MGL and Nawgati offer a dual payment solution for fleet operators accessible through the MGL Fuel Card, which can be used physically or virtually. With these convenient options, fleet operators can pay for refueling via a physical card by tapping their card at POS machines or digitally through the MGL Connect app/Nawgati Fuelling app. These fuel cards are accepted at participating MGL's CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, including select BEST bus depots at Ghatkopar and Goregaon.



"At Nawgati, we are proud to partner with MGL in operating the fleet program for MGL CNG Mahotsav 2.0. We are deeply invested in helping MGL make transitioning to CNG a seamless experience for eligible fleet operators, and make payments through the MGL fleet card, the MGL Connect app, and the Nawgati app. Moreover, we believe this collaboration will pave the way for a greener future in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, and in the coming time across the country," said Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Nawgati emphasizing Nawgati's shared commitment to sustainable initiatives.



As a technical partner, Nawgati will support MGL's closed-loop payment system for fleet owners who have purchased or retrofitted CNG vehicles under MGL's promotional scheme to ensure smooth and efficient transaction processes at MGL stations, encouraging CNG sales and supporting environmental goals.



Through this initiative, both companies are working to make a positive impact on urban air quality and to set a standard for eco-friendly fleet management in the region.



In addition to facilitating the fleet program, Nawgati also signed an MoU with MGL earlier this year to integrate the MGL Tez app with the Nawgati Fuelling App to help commercial vehicle owners preschedule their slots at participating BEST bus depots to enjoy zero wait times.

