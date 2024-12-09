In Past Week, Russia Attacks Ukraine With 500 Bombs, Over 400 Drones, Almost 20 Missiles - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week, Russia used almost 500 guided aerial bombs, more than 400 attack drones and almost 20 missiles of various types against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

That's according to Zelensky's post on Facebook, seen by Ukrinform.

"Our cities and communities endure constant attacks. Every day, the defenders of our skies fight back against Russian terror. In just the past week alone, Russia has launched nearly 500 guided aerial bombs, over 400 attack drones, and almost 20 missiles of various types against Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote in a caption to a of destruction.

Ukraine shoots down two Russian missiles, 18overnight

“This daily terror and ongoing war can no longer be seen as the problem of a single nation. It requires joint action from all who value life-in Europe, America, and around the world. Only together can we achieve a just peace,” the president stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine needs a just and strong peace, and when it comes to an effective peace with Russia, these must first and foremost be effective guarantees of peace.