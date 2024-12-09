عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast Information


12/9/2024 5:00:40 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for an exciting day of action this Monday, December 9, with a diverse range of matches spanning multiple leagues and competitions across the globe. From the intense rivalries in European top-flight competitions to emerging talents in Asian leagues, there's something for every football fan today.

Key fixtures include matches from the NFL , La Liga 2, Serie A, Premier League, and more. Fans can look forward to high-stakes professional football action, domestic league matches, and potentially season-defining moments.

With teams fighting for crucial points in their respective leagues and tournaments, today's matches promise to deliver thrilling football action, unexpected twists, and potentially playoff-impacting outcomes.


NFL


  • 8:15 PM: Cincinnati @ Dallas, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
    Line: CIN -5.5 O/U: 49.5[1]

La Liga 2

  • 4:30 PM: Cartagena vs Sporting Gijón
    Channel: Disney+

Serie A

  • 4:45 PM: Monza vs Udinese
    Channel: Disney+

Premier League

  • 5:00 PM: West Ham vs Wolverhampton
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

La Liga

  • 5:00 PM: Getafe vs Espanyol
    Channel: Disney+

EFL League One

  • 5:00 PM: Northampton vs Peterborough
    Channel: Disney+

Liga Portugal

  • 5:15 PM: Estrela Amadora vs Arouca
    Channel: Disney+

Catarinense Futsal

  • 8:00 PM: Jaraguá vs Joinville (First leg of the FINAL)
    Channel: Sportv 3

Argentine Championship

  • 9:30 PM: Huracán vs Platense

This comprehensive list covers the major football games scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2024, along with their broadcast information . Fans can enjoy a full day of football action across various platforms and channels.

Football Games for Monday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast Information

MENAFN09122024007421016031ID1108970580


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search