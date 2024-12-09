(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for an exciting day of action this Monday, December 9, with a diverse range of matches spanning multiple leagues and competitions across the globe. From the intense rivalries in European top-flight competitions to emerging talents in Asian leagues, there's something for every football fan today.



Key fixtures include matches from the , La 2, Serie A, Premier League, and more. Fans can look forward to high-stakes professional football action, domestic league matches, and potentially season-defining moments.



With teams fighting for crucial points in their respective leagues and tournaments, today's matches promise to deliver thrilling football action, unexpected twists, and potentially playoff-impacting outcomes.





NFL





8:15 PM: Cincinnati @ Dallas, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Line: CIN -5.5 O/U: 49.5[1]





4:30 PM: Cartagena vs Sporting Gijón

Channel: Disney+





4:45 PM: Monza vs Udinese

Channel: Disney+





5:00 PM: West Ham vs Wolverhampton

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+





5:00 PM: Getafe vs Espanyol

Channel: Disney+





5:00 PM: Northampton vs Peterborough

Channel: Disney+





5:15 PM: Estrela Amadora vs Arouca

Channel: Disney+





8:00 PM: Jaraguá vs Joinville (First leg of the FINAL)

Channel: Sportv 3





9:30 PM: Huracán vs Platense



La Liga 2Serie APremier LeagueLa LigaEFL League OneLiga PortugalCatarinense FutsalArgentine ChampionshipThis comprehensive list covers the major football games scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2024, along with their broadcast information . Fans can enjoy a full day of football action across various platforms and channels.Football Games for Monday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast Information