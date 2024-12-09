Football Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast Information
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for an exciting day of action this Monday, December 9, with a diverse range of matches spanning multiple leagues and competitions across the globe. From the intense rivalries in European top-flight competitions to emerging talents in Asian leagues, there's something for every football fan today.
Key fixtures include matches from the NFL , La Liga 2, Serie A, Premier League, and more. Fans can look forward to high-stakes professional football action, domestic league matches, and potentially season-defining moments.
With teams fighting for crucial points in their respective leagues and tournaments, today's matches promise to deliver thrilling football action, unexpected twists, and potentially playoff-impacting outcomes.
NFL
8:15 PM: Cincinnati @ Dallas, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Line: CIN -5.5 O/U: 49.5[1]
La Liga 2
4:30 PM: Cartagena vs Sporting Gijón
Channel: Disney+
Serie A
4:45 PM: Monza vs Udinese
Channel: Disney+
Premier League
5:00 PM: West Ham vs Wolverhampton
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
La Liga
5:00 PM: Getafe vs Espanyol
Channel: Disney+
EFL League One
5:00 PM: Northampton vs Peterborough
Channel: Disney+
Liga Portugal
5:15 PM: Estrela Amadora vs Arouca
Channel: Disney+
Catarinense Futsal
8:00 PM: Jaraguá vs Joinville (First leg of the FINAL)
Channel: Sportv 3
Argentine Championship
9:30 PM: Huracán vs Platense
This comprehensive list covers the major football games scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2024, along with their broadcast information . Fans can enjoy a full day of football action across various platforms and channels.
