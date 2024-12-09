Foreign Minister's Special Envoy Meets Director Of Near And Middle East And North Africa Of German Foreign Office
Date
12/9/2024 5:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with HE Director for the Near and Middle East and North Africa, of the Foreign Office of the federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Tobias Tunkel, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
MENAFN09122024004934011406ID1108970570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.