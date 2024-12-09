Foreign Minister's Special Envoy Meets Director Of Near And Middle East And North Africa Of German Foreign Office

(MENAFN- APO Group)

HE Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with HE Director for the Near and Middle East and North Africa, of the Foreign Office of the Republic of Germany, Dr. Tobias Tunkel, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

