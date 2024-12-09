Pakistan's Economy On Right Track As Investment Grows: Finance Minister
Islamabad: Pakistan's Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the country's Economy is on an upward trajectory due to increasing investment inflows and promising reforms to strengthen economic foundations.
Chairing a meeting with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and industry in the southern port city of Karachi, Aurangzeb called the current investment environment in the country“fantastic,” noting that the economy is“moving in the right direction.”
He projected that remittances from overseas Pakistanis are expected to surpass $35bn during the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25.
