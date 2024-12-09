QMMF Honours Winners Of 2024 Qatar Off Road, National Sprint Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) recognized the top-performing competitors across various categories in the 2024 Qatar Off Road Championship (QORC) and the 2024 Qatar National Sprint Championship (QNSC) at its annual awards ceremony.

In the QORC, Mansour Al Suwaidi proved his dominance, securing first place across all quad categories, while UAE's Mohammed Al Balooshi retained his title in the motorcycle category, securing both Baja and QORC trophies.

The standout performances in the QNSC came from Lebanese driver Mansour Chebli, who claimed the top spot in both O1 and P1 categories, and Qatar's Nadim Ziade, who dominated P2 class.

Francesco Fornaciari shone in the P3 category, while Paige De Jager took home the Women's title in Championship.