Biden states Syria has been liberated from rule of Bashar al-Assad

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that Syria has been liberated from the rule of Bashar al-Assad and his family, and that they must be held accountable for their actions. In a televised speech, Biden emphasized that this was a historic opportunity for the Syrian people to rebuild peace in their country.



Biden pointed out that Assad is currently in Moscow, adding that the regime's brutal killings of thousands of innocent civilians marked a pivotal moment. He stressed that opposition forces had driven Assad out of power and out of the country. Over the years, his administration had imposed sanctions on Assad for his refusal to engage in a meaningful political process.



Biden also mentioned that Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah had been unable to protect Assad’s regime and that Assad had continued to commit atrocities against his people. He reaffirmed US support for Syria's neighboring countries, including Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Lebanon, and emphasized the need to prevent ISIS from regaining strength or using Syria as a safe haven.



Furthermore, Biden outlined US efforts to provide humanitarian aid and support, noting that the US would protect its forces in Syria and continue operations against ISIS. He also stated that the US would closely monitor the actions of Syrian opposition leaders and evaluate their commitments to peace. Biden concluded by framing the situation in Syria as a potential turning point for the Middle East.

