About 10 women stand in shock, fear inside cramped cell at Syria’s infamous Sednaya prison

(MENAFN) Inside a cramped cell at Syria’s infamous Sednaya prison, about 10 women stood in shock and fear when an armed opposition member opened the door and ordered them to leave. Attempting to reassure them, the fighter calmly said, “Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid, we are from the rebels. Go wherever you want.” This brief exchange was part of a series of emotional moments shared widely on social media, as videos emerged showing the liberation of several prisons and the release of thousands of detainees from the of ousted President Bashar al-Assad. Among the most striking images was a woman, walking out of the cell with a small child, a child born in detention who had never seen the outside world.



The news spread across various Syrian cities, sparking joy over the release of prisoners from Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Adra prisons. However, the greatest celebration came with the liberation of Sednaya prison, one of Syria’s most notorious military facilities, often referred to as the "human slaughterhouse" due to its extreme torture, deprivation, and overcrowding. It is also known as the "Red Prison" after the bloody events that unfolded there in 2008. According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, an estimated 136,614 people, including 3,698 children and 8,504 women, have been detained or forcibly disappeared by the regime since March 2011.



Another video surfaced showing a detainee, visibly overjoyed at his release, swearing that he and many others had been freed just hours before they were scheduled for execution. Syrian journalist and activist Qutayba Yassin commented on the significance of the releases, calling it a historic moment. He described how in the prison, each room held over 10 detainees, and hinted that tens of thousands had likely perished in these “slaughterhouses.” However, he pointed out that not all detainees had been freed, as some were still believed to be held in underground cells that the liberators had not yet located.



Human rights advocate Fadel Abdel Ghani, director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, emphasized the importance of distinguishing between political detainees, who have suffered under brutal torture, and criminals who may pose a threat to public safety. He expressed concern over releasing detainees without reviewing their files thoroughly, warning that this could undermine the credibility of human rights efforts. Abdel Ghani called for careful consideration of detainee files, suggesting independent human rights organizations be assigned to oversee the process to ensure fairness. He also proposed involving the families or representatives of the victims in decisions regarding the release of individuals accused of major crimes against the Syrian people.

