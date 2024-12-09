Observers of Syrian opposition's "Deterrence of Aggression" operation note shift in both their approach, rhetoric

(MENAFN) Observers of the Syrian opposition's "Deterrence of Aggression" operation have noted a shift in both their approach and rhetoric compared to the early years of the in 2011. This change comes in light of evolving regional and international circumstances, reflecting the opposition's realization of past mistakes. One key development in the operation was the unification of various factions into a single operations room called the Military Operations Department. This includes major factions in Idlib, such as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, Jaish al-Izza, Ahrar al-Sham, and the National Front for the Liberation of Idlib. Additionally, the National Army factions launched "Operation Dawn of Freedom" against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern and eastern Aleppo countryside, including groups like the Levant Front, Hamzat, Amshat, and Sultan Murad.



The idea of uniting the opposition factions has been discussed since the early days of the conflict, but ideological differences, lack of political experience, and issues with support and funding often hampered these efforts. This disunity led to significant setbacks, including the loss of cities like Aleppo in 2016. Major Youssef Al-Hamoud, a former opposition leader, highlighted that the factions' awareness of the importance of unity prompted the establishment of the "Al-Fateh Al-Mubin Operations Room" in 2020, following the ceasefire agreements with the regime. This room has since coordinated and managed military operations in northern Syria, covering areas like Idlib, Aleppo, Latakia, and Hama.



In addition to military unification, these factions have also adopted a unified flag representing the Syrian revolution, eliminating other flags that symbolized specific ideological or ethnic affiliations. The media discourse has also been streamlined, with all communications coming from the Military Operations Department through its official channels. As the "Deterrence of Aggression" operation commenced, the opposition sent reassuring messages to all Syrian communities. For example, opposition forces entered Aleppo, assuring the people of respect for their rights, religious freedoms, and beliefs. Despite initial fears in Christian neighborhoods like al-Aziziyah, where residents worried about radical factions, the opposition forces were seen to handle the situation with care, ensuring the residents' safety and providing essential supplies. Additionally, the operations department reassured Shiite-majority towns like Nubl and Zahra, home to IRGC bases, ensuring the population that their rights would be respected during the operation.

