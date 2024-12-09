Extremist groups exploit volatile situation in region to intensify their attacks on occupied Jerusalem, West Bank

(MENAFN) Extremist groups are exploiting the volatile situation in the region to intensify their on occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank, targeting residential and commercial properties in preparation for demolitions and the forced expulsion of Jerusalem’s Palestinian residents. This is part of an ongoing policy to Judaize the city, erase its identity, and promote settlement expansion. Yesterday, Israeli forces and settlers raided several neighborhoods in Jerusalem, including the village of Jabal Al-Mukaber, where they attacked homes and businesses, distributed demolition orders, and imposed heavy fines on property owners to force them out. At the same time, Israeli forces launched raids in the Silwan area, disturbing homes, assaulting residents, and sparking violent confrontations as Palestinians resisted. A widespread wave of arrests followed.



The escalation also affected other areas of the West Bank. In the village of Haris, near Salfit, Israeli forces set up military checkpoints, closed off roads with iron gates, and conducted house raids. They also assaulted Palestinians and fired sound bombs, injuring many. The army claimed the village was closed off after stones were thrown at settler vehicles, as part of its broader strategy to restrict Palestinian movement. Meanwhile, the Israeli assault on Gaza continues, with four massacres reported in the last 24 hours, resulting in 44 Palestinian deaths and 74 injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The total death toll in Gaza has reached over 44,700, with thousands more injured since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023. Thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble.



On the 429th day of the war, Israeli airstrikes continued to devastate Gaza, causing further casualties. In response, the military wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, reported destroying an Israeli army personnel carrier in Rafah, southern Gaza, killing and wounding its crew. This attack led to the death of an Israeli officer, bringing the total number of Israeli military deaths since the start of the conflict to 808, with over 5,400 injured.

