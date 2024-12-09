Trump’s dollar threat against BRICS proves that US didn’t learn anything

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose "100% tariffs" on any BRICS country that attempts to move away from the US dollar has stirred up controversy, showing that the US still hasn’t learned from its decline in global influence. Trump’s comments target BRICS+, a group of countries that is becoming more assertive in challenging US dominance in global trade and finance.



Trump’s warning about the dollar’s role in international trade seems overblown, especially since he claims there's “no chance” BRICS will replace it. Yet, his strong reaction signals that he is worried about a real challenge to the US dollar’s hegemony, which has been a cornerstone of US geopolitical power since World War II. The dollar’s dominance allows the US to rack up debt and leverage its financial system to impose sanctions and seize assets, as seen with Russia's reserves.



The rise of BRICS has only added to this concern. Originally formed about two decades ago, BRICS has expanded significantly and now represents a significant portion of the global economy, even surpassing the G7 in terms of purchasing power parity. This makes BRICS a growing counterforce to the West, challenging the US's ability to dominate global finance.



Trump's rhetoric highlights a deeper issue within US politics: the persistent belief in America’s indispensability. The US’s history of using the dollar as a tool of influence means that threats to its supremacy feel personal and are seen as a direct challenge to American power. By singling out BRICS, Trump risks escalating tensions with major global players like China, Russia, and India, all of whom are part of this growing bloc.



Ultimately, Trump's comments reflect an outdated mindset of Western superiority and arrogance. Threatening other sovereign states for considering alternatives to the US dollar reveals a level of economic overreach that is both impractical and alienating.

MENAFN09122024000045015687ID1108970372