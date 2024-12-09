Indian law enforcement plans on interrogating Starlink over drug smuggling

(MENAFN) Indian plan to question Starlink after smugglers allegedly used the satellite service to transport $4.25 billion worth of methamphetamines into the country, Reuters reported. Last week, authorities on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands intercepted 6,000kg of methamphetamine on a boat arriving from Myanmar, marking the largest seizure of its kind. Six Myanmar nationals were arrested in connection with the drugs.



According to Hargobinder S. Dhaliwal, a senior police officer in the Andaman Islands, the smugglers used Starlink for navigation during their journey from Myanmar. Dhaliwal stated his intention to contact Elon Musk’s company to obtain information about the purchaser of the device and its usage history.



“This case is unusual because the smugglers bypassed legal channels, operating their phones with satellites to create a Wi-Fi hotspot,” Dhaliwal explained.



Authorities are now investigating whether local or international criminal networks were involved in the operation. Starlink has not yet commented, but it has previously stated that its services in territorial waters depend on government approval.



The investigation comes as Starlink approaches a potential launch in India. Last month, Indian Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that the company was seeking security clearance to offer satellite broadband in the country, and the Indian government is moving forward with allocating spectrum for such services.

