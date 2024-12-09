EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Investment/Private Equity

DBAG invests in Great Lengths, an Italian leader in premium natural hair extensions for professional stylists

DBAG invests in Great Lengths, an Italian leader in premium natural hair extensions for professional stylists

The is conducted alongside the Antonino founding family

Goal is to strengthen Great Lengths' global presence and commitment to sustainable luxury

Investments in people and business expansion: attracting top talents and strengthening the salesforce will be a key pillar of the growth strategy DBAG continues to expand its Italian footprint with its fourth platform investment Frankfurt/Main, Milan, 9 December 2024. DBAG Fund VIII, a fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”), is investing in Great Lengths, a renowned Italian producer and distributor of premium natural hair extensions for professional hairdresser salons globally. The founding family of Great Lengths will retain a significant minority share due to a re-investment, emphasizing their confidence in the continued success of the business. A premium B2B luxury player with a global footprint Great Lengths is a long-lasting family-owned success story. Founded in Rome in 1992, the company, which is led by the second generation, has established itself as a global leader in the B2B market, known for producing and distributing high-quality natural hair extensions. The company's reputation as a premium luxury producer is built on its unique approach to internalized production, giving it a competitive edge in terms of product quality and access to the best sourcing channels. This vertical integration has also contributed to the company's strong ESG profile, earning it the B Corporation certification, thanks to low-impact production technologies and high-profile ESG ethical standards. In 2023, Great Lengths achieved a total output worth more than 47 million euros. The company's international presence is underscored by the fact that 93 per cent of its revenues in 2023 came from exports, with the DACH region being a primary market. Fabio Antonino, CEO of Great Lengths:“We are thrilled to join forces with DBAG as we continue to grow our global reach. Their expertise and resources will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.” “Our investment in Great Lengths aligns perfectly with our strategy of partnering with founding families that have strong growth ambitions and a commitment to sustainability. We are excited to support the company in its next phase of expansion”, said Tom Alzin, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. “Great Lengths unique value proposition, combined with our strategic vision, positions the company for significant growth. We are particularly excited about expanding into the additional geographies and enhancing the product offering”, added Giovanni Revoltella, Managing Director of DBAG Italia.



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG's sector focus is on manufacturers of industrial components, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the IT services, software, healthcare, environment, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Since 2020, DBAG has been present on the Italian market, providing its services from its office in Milan. DBAG Group's assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.7

billion euros. ELF Capital expands DBAG's range of flexible financing solutions for mid-market companies by private debt. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

